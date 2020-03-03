Deal With Nielsen

NIELSEN has inked CUMULUS MEDIA to a contract extension for ratings services through 2022 in a deal that adds continuous diary measurement for 120 stations across 14 markets and Local NIELSEN Media Impact service in its DALLAS, ATLANTA and CHICAGO markets.

“We are eager to work with NIELSEN to evolve how we measure the changing consumer landscape with audio,” said CUMULUS MEDIA EVP Operations BOB WALKER. “This extension helps us understand how Continuous Diary Measurement and Local NIELSEN Media Impact may help drive advertising results while we work together to measure audio engagement for local station content and national network content moving forward.”

“NIELSEN appreciates the extension and expansion of our relationship with CUMULUS MEDIA,” said NIELSEN AUDIO Managing Dir. BRAD KELLY. “CUMULUS MEDIA and its WESTWOOD ONE Network are at the industry forefront in developing new and creative ways to harness the power of data to demonstrate the value of radio/audio and its increasingly formidable place in the advertising ecosystem.”

« back to Net News