WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has made a pair of staff changes in its WAR promotion team. KIMMIE TROSDAHL has been named Southwest regional replacing RAY VAUGHN, who recently departed (NET NEWS 2/13). TROSDAHL’s record promotion background includes stints with BBR MUSIC GROUP, RISER HOUSE and BIGGER PICTURE.

Also, TAYLOR ARETZ, who had been Promotion Coordinator for the team, moves down the hall to become Junior Artist Development rep for the company. Her replacement will be announced soon.

