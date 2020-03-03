Benztown Audio Tribute

JACK WELCH, former Chairman and CEO of GENERAL ELECTRIC Co. and titan of AMERICAN business, died on SUNDAY (3/1), he was at 84 years old.

The son of a railroad conductor, WELCH joined GE in 1960 as a chemical engineer in their plastics division, and rose through the ranks to become GE's youngest CEO at age 45 in 1981. He ultimately built GE into one of the world's largest companies and influenced generations of business leaders.

Find the Soundcloud link to the Benztown audio tribute here.

The audio tribute was written and voiced by Bill Royal and produced by Tom Baker.

