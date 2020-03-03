The Drive Helps 'Give A Vet A Pet'

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGOS's morning guys SHERMAN & TINGLE's third annual "Give A Vet A Pet" campaign was an overwhelming success in partnership with the "1 Pet - 1 Vet" charitable organization, raising enough money ($92,551) in one week (FEBRUARY 24th – 29th) to provide service dogs to local veterans suffering from PTSD.

Last week’s monetary donations were enough to pair six separate service dogs with veterans who are in desperate need of the positive effects, emotional support and loving companionship these dogs provide.

SHERMAN & TINGLE said “We are always pleasantly surprised at the incredible outpouring of support this campaign conjures. THE DRIVE’s loyal fans are among the most generous on the planet. Our responsibility to the CHICAGO area community has always been a priority and to play a small part in providing better lives for CHICAGO-area veterans is an honor. Service animals can clearly improve the quality of veterans’ lives.”

