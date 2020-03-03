Super Tuesday Coverage

FOX NEWS RADIO is offering affiliates special coverage of TONIGHT's "Super TUESDAY" primaries. The coverage will begin at 7p (ET), anchored by National Correspondent JARED HALPERN with analyst JOSH KRAUSHAAR and a network of reporters across the country.

In addition, FNR will feed hourly "Democracy 2020" updates for AMAZON Alexa devices and FOX NEWS PODCASTS will post special editions of "FOX NEWS RUNDOWN," BRET BAIER's "THE CAMPAIGN," and DANA PERINO and CHRIS STIREWALT's "I'LL TELL YOU WHAT." FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 on SIRIUSXM will have primary updates every 15 minutes throughout the evening.

« see more Net News