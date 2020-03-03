Donation

LIGHTWAVE, INC. is donating noncommercial Religion WLWW/CORNERSVILLE, TN to ROAD MAP MINISTRIES as a gift.

In other filings with the FCC, two licensees applied for STAs, THE MOUNTAIN BROADCASTING LLC for KOHI-A/ST. HELENS, OR (emergency operation at 50 watts days, 5 watts night after land owner required licensee to dismantle tower) and HANCOCK COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for WTCJ-A/TELL CITY, TN (reduced power due to transmitter failure).

And RUSSELL L. LEONARD has closed on the sale of Country WSLV-A and W286DF/ARDMORE, TN to SOUTHERN BROADCASTING CORPORATION for $210,000.

