Omaha Moves

NATHAN JAMES joins SUMMITMEDIA/OMAHA, in the newly created role of Digital Content Manager. In his new role, JAMES will oversee the creation and implementation of a new “360” digital content generation strategy plan as well as other digital marketing and promotion efforts for each of the OMAHA brands (Active Rock KEZO (Z-92), Top 40 KQCH (CHANNEL 94.1), AC KSRZ (STAR 104.5), Classic Rock KKCD (CLASSIC ROCK 105.9), Sports KXSP-A (ESPN 590 and THE TODD-N-TYLER Radio Empire). JAMES will work closely with new Promotions Director ROME VOLTMER, to create organic digital and promotional content, develop unique tentpole events and custom campaigns for current and future clients.

SUMMITMEDIA also welcomes TAMO SEIN to WURV (PLAY 103.7)/RICHMOND and KQCH (CHANNEL 94.1)/OMAHA, where she’ll handle middays via remote tracking, for CHANNEL 94.1.

JAMES commented, “I’m excited to have the opportunity to join the SUMMITMEDIA team and develop a new department where we can super-serve our listeners with customized digital content to coincide with our live and local personalities. Thanks to MATT DERRICK, KATHY HIGGINS, JOHN OLSEN, BEVERLEE BRANNIGAN, BILL TANNER and everyone on the SUMMITMEDIA leadership team for allowing me to bring my years of programming, promotions, marketing and digital to OMAHA.”

OM MATT DERRICK remarked, “This is something like getting the band back together. I’ve worked with each of these talented people in various markets over the years, and I know first hand the kind of passion and talent they each bring to the table. We are beyond thrilled they are now part of our already award-winning roster of talent.”

