Adds A Trio

Station imaging voice MATT DAMROW adds three stations.

New are WEST VIRGINIA RADIO Country WBRB/CLARKSBURG and WXDC/BERKELEY SPRINGS. He also picks up Classic Hits WISH/BENTON, IL.

DAMROW is represented by NATE ZEITZ at CESD TALENT (212) 477-1666. He is managed by HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP (646) 300-0037.

