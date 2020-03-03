Podcast Monitoring

Public relations and marketing communications firm CISION has added podcast monitoring to its tracking services through an expansion of its partnership with TVEYES. The addition took place in FEBRUARY and allows clients to monitor podcast mentions of their brands, competitors, products, and people. Podcast tracking is available through the CISIONCommunications Cloud platform.

CISION Head of Global Product Marketing BRENDON O'DONOVAN said, "CISION is constantly evolving to bring our clients best-in-class features, and partnering with TVEYES is an exciting way to expand how PR and communications professionals track the entire scope of their media coverage.

"Podcasts are one of the fastest-growing media platforms today, with 25% of the American population listening to them weekly. The addition of podcasts on FEBRUARY 1 to CISION's global monitoring of online, social and traditional media, will allow communicators to track their brand with more depth."

"We continue to invest significantly in our core broadcast service, and in new product offerings such as our podcast monitoring service. CISION customers will now be able to search and discover new podcast episodes available daily across almost 20 categories and over 15 languages," added TVEYES CEO DAVID IVES. "Podcasts are shifting the media landscape, exploding in popularity and giving rise to new sources of information for consumers. We are excited to make this innovative new service available to CISION's customers."

