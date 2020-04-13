New Partnership Announced

SIX COURSE/RCA RECORDS has partnered with IN.DIGG.NATION COLLECTIVE for a multi-album deal with artists PROTOJE, LILA IKÉ and SEVANA. IN.DIGG.NATION COLLECTIVE was founded by PROTOJE in 2014 and the new partnership will release its first single, LILA IKÉ's "I SPY", on APRIL 16.

RCA RECORDS Chairman and CEO PETER EDGE commented, "We are thrilled to be working with the dynamic and gifted musicians and creators that are the IN.DIGG.NATION COLLECTIVE. PROTOJE is renowned in the world of Reggae and his collective, partnered with the RCA and SIX COURSE team is an exciting combination to expand the global reach of great music."

SIX COURSE MEDIA GROUP SVP/Marketing, RCA RECORDS ARCHIE DAVIS added, "Reggae is quickly moving to the forefront of what's happening in music globally. PROTOJE and his collective at IN.DIGG.NATION are leading the way, and taking the genre and culture to new heights. I'm honored to partner with PROTOJE and his IN.DIGG.NATION COLLECTIVE, along with LILA IKÉ and SEVANA to contribute to the future of Reggae music.”

Sevana, Protoje and Lila Iké (Photo: Yannick Reid)

« see more Net News