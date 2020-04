Recorded At Home

TODAY (4/23), 23 artists are teaming up to cover FOO FIGHTERS "Times Like These" as part of a Special BBC RADIO 1 STAY AT HOME LIVE LOUNGE at noon.

The artists taking part in this performance are: 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, ANNE-MARIE, AJ TRACEY, BASTILLE, BIFFY CLYRO, CELESTE COLDPLAY's CHRIS MARTIN, DERMOT KENNEDY, DUA LIPA, ELLIE GOULDING, GRACE CARTER, HAILEE STEINFELD, JESS GLYNNE, MABEL, PALOMA FAITH, RAG N BONE MAN, RITA ORA, ROYAL BLOOD, SAM FENDER, SEAN PAUL, SIGRID, YUNGBLUD, and ZARA LARSSON.

THE STAY HOME LIVE LOUNGE will be recorded by artists from their own homes. It will be produced by GRAMMY and IVOR NOVELLO award-winning producer FRASER T. SMITH.

The song will be released as an official single, with U.K. proceeds going to BBC CHILDREN IN NEED AND COMIC RELIEF, and international profits benefiting the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION's (WHO) COVID-19 SOLIDARITY RESPONSE FUND.

Find more info here.

