Tim McGraw Is 53 (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes FRIDAY (5/1) to WARNER RECORDS SVP/Revenue & Commercial Accounts MIKE SHERWOOD, UMG NASHVILLE VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER, RCA RECORDS' PAM KAYE, PRIMARY WAVE ENTERTAINMENT’s KEN LANE, WLLD/TAMPA APD/MD CHRISTINE “BREWSTAAA” PETERS, KOZZ/RENO’s JON BALLARD, WFXC/RALEIGH APD/MD JODI BERRY, consultant ROGER BRACE, KODS-KZTQ/RENO PD MIKE BUSHEY, FAST CONSULTING’s FAST EDDIE COYLE, consultant TONY GRAY, KZZU/SPOKANE’s KEN HOPKINS, WYM MEDIA MANAGEMENT's LIZ LAUD, WEIB/SPRINGFIELD, MA PD VIN LEWIS, ENTERCOM/SEATTLE Chief Engineer TOM MCGINLEY, WHOG/DAYTONA PD FRANK SCOTT, STEELE IMAGING's DAVE STEELE, WXMG/COLUMBUS PD WARREN STEVENS, KQDI/GREAT FALLS' TAMMIE TOREN, WNBP-A/BOSTON Co-Owner PETE FALCONI, former KSWD/LOS ANGELES’ GINA GRAD, WKQX/CHICAGO’s NICCI NUNEZ, WXTB/TAMPA PD AJ MALONE and to KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD’s GEOFF EMERY.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (5/2), COLUMBIA RECORDS Sr. Dir./Pop Promotion SAMANTHA BRENNER, consultant DAVID GRAUPNER, 91X and KFBG/SAN DIEGO PD GARETT MICHAELS, PREMIERE NETWORKS' TAMMY RAGUSA, WJLB-WMXD/DETROIT PD BILL BLACK, ALLEN MEDIA STRATEGIES Pres. BURKE ALLEN, KXRK/SALT LAKE CITY APD/MD COREY O’BRIEN, RAB’s TODD CARRUTH, consultant and YOURMUSICPARTNER.COM' founder JOHN CLAY, SOUND EFFECTIVE Pres. JUDE CORBETT, KMMY/TULSA PD JACK DANIELS, WHJJ/PROVIDENCE PD BILL GEORGE, MIDWEST/SPRINGFIELD OM and KQRA PD VALORIE KNIGHT, WESTWOOD ONE's RICH RAPITI, WKXA/FINDLAY, OH PD MEG STEVENS, KFCF/FRESNO GM RYCH WITHERS, former WXLO/WORCESTER, MA APD/MD MARY KNIGHT, WFSH/ATLANTA MD MIKE STOUDT, ROCKET SCIENCE's HOLLY MCCORMACK, former KVOO-KXBL/TULSA PD BRIAN JENNINGS and SHAMROCK/RENO GM KARA BROWN.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (5/3), RCA’s KEITH ROTHSCHILD, former CUMULUS VP/Classic Rock and KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS OM/PD SCOTT JAMESON, former WLUM/MILWAUKEE’s BRIAN KRAMP, former ROBBINS ENTERTAINMENT VP/Promotion FRANK MURRAY, KTAOS SOLAR CENTER GM/Talent Buyer DAVE DARUS, WWYN/JACKSON, TN PD SHANE CONNOR, KLOU/ST. LOUIS GSM DOC HOLLIDAY, WCCO/MINNEAPOLIS GSM JEFF LITT, WESTWOOD ONE's MARY MCCARTHY, AFTERLIFE's SHAUN VALENTINE, retired LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO GSM STEVE VIRISSIMO, KBUL/RENO APD J.J. CHRISTY, KGLK/HOUSTON's JENNIFER TYLER, RADIOTRAFFIC.COM's DAVE SCOTT and WDSY/PITTSBURGH’s STONEY RICHARDS.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (5/4) to industry vet DAVE “THE DUKE” SHOLIN, KQBT/HOUSTON PD and iHEARTMEDIA Urban Brand Coordinator MICHAEL SAUNDERS, POLLACK MEDIA VP/Operations TARA FORTUNATO, BIG MACHINE's RICK BARKER, KREATIVE VOICEWORKS’ BILL SHAKESPEARE, PREMIERE NETWORKS' VP BILL CAHILL, WFNQ/MANCHESTER, NH GM PAUL KELLEY, AMPLIFY MUSIC’s WILLIAM MARION, KDRB/DES MOINES OM/PD JOHN MCKEIGHAN, KSME/FORT COLLINS PD BIG ROB, RADIO MANKATO & SUBARCTIC MEDIA/MANKATO OM RAY MICHAELS, eMIX SOUNDS' EDDIE MIX, JOHN STEVENS COMMUNICATIONS' JOHN STEVENS, WEDG/BUFFALO's SHREDD, former WZJZ/FT. MYERS APD RANDI BACHMAN, KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS APD/MD ZACH DILLON, SAGA/MILWAUKEE VP ANNMARIE TOPEL, WEZI/JACKSONVILLE’s ALI MAC, WRTB/ROCKFORD PD STEVE SUMMERS, WDAE/TAMPA PD JOHN MAMOLA, KCYE/LAS VEGAS PD SHAWN STEVENS and to KQTC/SAN ANGELO PD RAFFY CONTIGO.

« see more Net News