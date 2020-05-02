For King & Country

CURB/WORD ENTERTAINMENT four-time GRAMMY award-winning AUSTRALIAN duo FOR KING & COUNTRY will make their debut appearance on ABC-TV's GOOD MORNING AMERICA TODAY (5/1) to premiere their uplifting new song, “TOGETHER.”

FOR KING & COUNTRY, comprised of brothers JOEL and LUKE SMALLBONE said, "We are very grateful for the opportunity to premiere our brand new song, ‘TOGETHER,’ on GMA. It is such a humbling thought as AUSTRALIAN immigrants, that we are getting to perform on such an iconic AMERICAN morning show.

"Our hope is that with this performance, we can spread the message that if we are able to unite, and support one another during this time--be a neighbor to someone, serve someone, reach out to someone--how might those acts of kindness change the scope of our futures together? This idea is what ‘TOGETHER’ represents. We believe what unites us is ultimately so much stronger than that which divides us.”

