Greg Upchurch Did All The Music And Vocals

While GREG UPCHURCH is best known as the drummer for the multi-platinum rock band 3 DOORS DOWN, he's also had stints with ELEVEN, the late CHRIS CORNELL, and PUDDLE OF MUDD. He recently wrote a song called “Skin to Skin” while quarantined at home, and did all the music and vocals himself.

UPCHURCH told ALL ACCESS, "I was in the final stages of opening my first business, a coffee shop, in my home state of OKLAHOMA when the COVID-19 virus began. As a result, those plans were derailed as well as a EUROPEAN tour with 3 DOORS DOWN. I was pretty emotional and felt like I had something to say so I wrote this song about everyday life now, the 'new normal.' It’s about confusion and frustration, but most of all, hope that we can go back to society with a new appreciation of human connection…to realize that we need it as much as we need the sun."

UPCHURCH played all the instruments on the song and even posted a video of him playing all the instruments. "Making the video was easy, as I really had no choice in how to do it. I’m in home/studio quarantine and that’s what the song is about. I’m literally living the song. In all, it took about three hours to shoot. The hardest part surprisingly was the drums. I had to make sure I performed it perfectly to match the music. I can’t stand when the drums are off in a video performance."

And now with all of this extra down time, UPCHURCH is thinking of eventually releasing an EP of new songs based on the positive response to "Skin To Skin," saying "It has surprised me how many people love this song. With this being the first time I have ever written, performed, recorded and released a song, I feel confident to make the EP. I always wanted to write music for me and not for a band with a certain direction. I feel I have a freedom in my writing I haven’t explored and that’s exciting."

The current COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the tour plans of 3 DOORS DOWN. UPCHURCH told ALL ACCESS "With the current situation with live shows, BRAD, CHRIS, and I have been having ZOOM writing sessions twice a week. Writing is a great therapy and hopefully something beautiful will come from it. The fact that we have our own studio now leaves open a lot of possibilities with new music."

Finally, UPCHURCH feels the pandemic might actually offer some benefits to his song writing. "For me, being creative has been the best way to cope with all the isolation. Using your imagination to create something for yourself or for someone else can be one of the most rewarding things you can do. What better time given that there is so much of it, and what an unforgettable experience to express an emotion that the entire world is feeling at the same time."

Check out the video for "Skin To Skin" here.

« back to Net News