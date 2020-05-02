Reacts To Reports

RECORDING INDUSTRY OF AMERICA (RIAA) Chairman/CEO MITCH GLAZIER reacted to two reports issued by the UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE on protecting and enforcing intellectual property worldwide.

The Notorious Markets Reports lists websites and other services that reportedly undermine the market for music and other creative work. The Special 301 Report reportedly assesses the strength of intellectual property regimes around the world. It is said to also include improvements need to protect AMERICAN creators.

In a statement, GLAZIER said, "These much-anticipated reports shine a critical spotlight on the significant contributions of AMERICAN creators to the U.S. economy and society, and the threats they face around the world. We could not agree more with the objective of these reports as part of the Administrations trade policy 'to encourage other countries to open their markets to U.S. exports of goods and services and to provide adequate and effective protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights.’ The Special 301 Report and Notorious Markets Reports play a critical role in advancing that objective."

