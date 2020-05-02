Get Involved Now

TODAY, CUMULUS and WESTWOOD ONE are leading the charge for THE RADIO CARES: FEEDING AMERICA EMERGENCY RADIOTHON and is asking for all radio stations to get involved and support THE RADIO CARES: FEEDING AMERICA EMERGENCY RADIOTHON with donations at www.RadioCares.org. The event will be heard on radio stations across the U.S. TODAY, THURSDAY, APRIL 30th from 12a (ET) until 11:59p (ET).

Over 10,000 stations, 83% of America's radio stations are currently participating by direct involvement, via syndication, or by network affiliation. Stations still looking to join the THE RADIO CARES: FEEDING AMERICA EMERGENCY RADIOTHON can still do so -- just go to www.RadioCares.org. Contributions will accepted through SUNDAY.

In addition to CUMULUS airing the radiothon across its 424 station group, WESTWOOD ONE is promoting the event across all of its 24/7 formats and on its nationally produced music shows and talk shows.

The initiative was developed and lead by CUMULUS EVP/Content & Audience BRIAN PHILIPS and ADAMS RADIO GROUP Pres. RON STONE. McVAY MEDIA Pres. MIKE McVAY has been instrumental in developing the coaching and prepping for radio to participate in this event.

Any radio station wishing to participate in this industry effort to help raise money for FEEDING AMERICA and its 200-member network of local food banks across the U.S. should drive their listeners to contribute now at www.RadioCares.org, or text "Feed" to 95819.

There are related imaging and branding, including audio promos, sweepers, rejoiners, liner copy, :15, :30 and :60 spots, and a web banner for station websites that will be provided to participating stations by BENZTOWN, and hosted by VIPOLOGY, which also developed the website RADIOCARES.ORG. YEA NETWORKS has donated the use of the URL to the RADIO CARES initiative, a new grassroots charitable effort bringing U.S. radio stations and companies together to benefit select charitable causes. All donations go directly to FEEDING AMERICA.

CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Label Relations JOHN KILGO and BRIAN PHILIPS wrangled over 275 celebrity promos and artist drops for use by participating stations.

FEEDING AMERICA established the COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND on MARCH 13th. Since then, they have distributed $112.4 million and over 94 million pounds of food to food banks across the U.S., helping provide nearly 79 million meals to people facing hunger.

FEEDING AMERICA announced earlier this month that an estimated $1.4 billion in additional resources will be needed over the next six months to sustain operations and continue to provide food for people struggling with hunger -- a 30% increase to the baseline six-month operating costs of its 200 member food banks nationwide. U.N. experts foresee a second pandemic on track to follow COVID-19 -- a global hunger pandemic. Donate now right here.

THE BOB & TOM SHOW will be an active participant in the “RADIO CARES: FEEDING AMERICA EMERGENCY RADIOTHON”, airing on THE BOB & TOM SHOW’s more than 100 affiliate stations nationwide. THE BOB & TOM SHOW is also donating all proceeds from www.BobandTomStore.com to FEEDING AMERICA for the foreseeable future.

HRN Media Network Contributes Inventory To Radio Cares

HRN MEDIA NETWORK, a GEN MEDIA PARTNERS company, is participating in the RADIO CARES: FEEDING AMERICA EMERGENCY RADIOTHON campaign by contributing inventory that reaches 94% of U.S. Hispanic households across 220 radio stations.

“GEN MEDIA PARTNERS, HRN MEDIA NETWORK and SUN BROADCASTING GROUP have been a tremendous help in scaling this up,” said ADAMS MEDIA CEO RON STONE. “I’m particularly grateful to their team, including ANN RYSENGA, DANNO WOLKOFF and JULIO APONTE for lending their expertise and inventory to the RADIO CARES Task Force. “Eliminating hunger in AMERICA has brought out the best in our industry.”

“Our relationship with independent and Hispanic broadcasters across the country put us in a unique position to help RON launch this philanthropic effort,” noted GEN MEDIA PARTNERS CEO KEVIN GARRITY. “Hispanic communities have been especially hard hit by COVID-19. Radio is a powerful voice in Hispanic communities, and we’re proud to have HRN and SUN join with radio groups and other networks in this industry-wide effort to help bring relief from hunger to AMERICA.”

Doug Stephan's All In

DOUG STEPHAN's syndicated shows are participating over the next four days, with the daily "DOUG, JENN AND VICTORIA SHOW" and weekend "TALKRADIO COUNTDOWN," "GOOD DAY HEALTH," and "THE AMERICAN FAMILY FARMER" taking part in the FEEDING AMERICA EMERGENCY RADIOTHON. The shows pulled in over $176,000 in donations in the opening hours on THURSDAY. STEPHAN said, “With more than 37-million of our neighbors struggling with hunger right now, we answered the call to join forces with RADIOCARES.ORG on this project." The shows are heard on over 400 stations combined.

