Can you separate facts from fiction when it comes to COVID-19? There is a lot you can learn in just 30 minutes so that you and your family have all of the facts on the extent of infection, death rate and what you can do to protect yourself, family and listeners is moving at the speed of light. You need up to the minute information on COVID-19 to pass along.

NUVOODOO is stepping up to bring you a free 30-minute webinar: Covering And Recovering From COVID-19: Practical Steps To Help Your Listeners & Your Station Through The Pandemic & Beyond this week, TODAY, APRIL 30th at 1p (ET)/10a (PT) and you can register here.

As of this week, only a handful say everything should reopen now – and a plurality say they’re staying home until they feel safe, even if officials say it’s okay. This according to nearly 3,000 persons 16-54 nationwide. We’ll show the data for this by region in the session as well.

And, during the webinar, NUVOODOO’s LEIGH JACOBS, MIKE O’CONNOR and PJ KLING will review the latest NUVOODOO listener research on the pandemic and map out the best strategies and tactics to meet the challenges ahead. It’ll be a deep dive on:

Concern about CORONAVIRUS day-by-day back to early MARCH

Ways CORONAVIRUS has touched the lives of listeners

How radio is doing compared to other media choices for usage and reliance

How listeners feel about coming out of quarantine

What music radio should be doing to stay in step with listener expectations

The coverage and information most sought by listeners

Whether contests still fit into listener expectations for music radio today

How to package contests during the recovery phase

Best promotional strategies and tactics with reduced marketing budgets

Station positioning opportunities during recovery

What to expect from listeners and from ratings respondents as we recover

Then LEIGH, MIKE and PJ will stay on to answer your questions to make sure you leave armed with new knowledge and new ideas to move your stations ahead. The webinar is set for TODAY, APRIL 30th at 1p (ET)/10a (PT) and you can register here.

