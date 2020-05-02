Plummer

Former TWIN CITIES traffic reporter KEVIN PLUMMER passed away FRIDAY (4/24) after a battle with cancer at 56.

PLUMMER was a METRO NETWORKS reporter for several years, notably being the first to report the 2007 I-35W Bridge collapse as the airborne reporter for CBS News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS, and anchored news at MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO. He also worked as an aerial videographer for CBS O&O WCCO-TV, FOX O&O KMSP-TV (FOX 9), and GANNETT/TEGNA NBC affiliate KARE-TV.

