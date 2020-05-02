But Will They Give You Some Time In The Back Of The Van?

LATITUDE MEDIA AC-Classic Hits WCZY (MY 104.3)/MOUNT PLEASANT, MI can’t give back those last days of being in school, the rush of walking out of school one final time, but they will host an on-air graduation commencement for the Senior Class of 2020.

SHAWN POWERS and CHRIS SPACHMAN host the event on SATURDAY MAY 23rd, at Noon, to salute the Senior Class of 2020.

Check out the My1043 FACEBOOK page. The station plans to go FACEBOOK LIVE with each school, so that way you can drop messages in the feed.

