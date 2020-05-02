Honoring The Class Of 2020

DUA LIPA and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES on-air personality JOJO WRIGHT will host the 2020 iHEARTRADIO Prom, an on-air celebration for high school students across the country having to forego this milestone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-hour event will broadcast across stations nationwide on MAY 8th at 8p local time, and will feature custom celebrity DJ mixes from MARSHMELLO, DIPLO, DILLON FRANCIS, MARTIN GARRIX, LOUD LUXURY and WILL.I.AM.

The celebration will also include special messages for the "Class of 2020" from artists such as JOHN LEGEND, AJ MITCHELL, NOAH CYRUS, POWFU, SABRINA CARPENTER, SOFIA CARSON, TREVOR DANIEL and more, plus a special performance from LEWIS CAPALDI as he sings his hit ballad “Before You Go” for students’ first slow dance.



In addition, listeners and fans that tune in will have the opportunity to submit photos in their prom best on iHEARTMEDIA’s social platforms using #iHeartProm and #iHeartDuaLipa for a chance to win a virtual prom meet and greet with DUA LIPA following the show.

“Prom is such a significant milestone for high school students across the country,” said JOJO WRIGHT. “Through the power of radio, we are excited to bring prom to the to the safety of our listeners living rooms, with some of the biggest names in music performing for the special occasion.”

