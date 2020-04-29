McDonald (Photo: Islandport Press)

Longtime SAGA COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WGAN-A-W253GA/PORTLAND, ME weekend host JOHN MCDONALD was let go from the station on FRIDAY (4/24), reports the PORTLAND PRESS HERALD. is the second longtime host to be fired by the station in recent weeks, following morning co-host KEN ALTSHULER out the door (NET NEWS 3/30).

MCDONALD told the PRESS HERALD that he was not given a reason for his firing, only told that his recent hiatus from the show for medical concerns during the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic would be made permanent. MCDONALD, a former PRESS HERALD and BANGOR DAILY NEWS reporter and columnist with four books published by ISLANDPORT PRESS, hosted SATURDAY and SUNDAY mornings 6-10a (ET) on WGAN and had been with the station for 25 years.

« see more Net News