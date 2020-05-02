Elliott (Photo: Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum)

MIKE ELLIOTT, the former MILWAUKEE host, PD, GM, and sportscaster and HOUSTON ASTROS broadcaster, died APRIL 20th of pneumonia in BAYSIDE, WI at 82.

ELLIOTT started his career at WACE-A/SPRINGFIELD, MA and worked in several markets, including at WGST-A/ATLANTA, WASH/WASHINGTON, WDHF/CHICAGO, and WIOD-A/MIAMI, before joining WTMJ-A/MILWAUKEE as midday host in 1974, later serving as PD. He worked at WTMJ, WISN-A, WZTR, and WLUM-WAWA-A (as VP/GM) in the MILWAUKEE market, anchored sports on WTMJ-TV, called ASTROS games at KENR-A/HOUSTON in 1984, and served as Operations Dir./morning host at WBWI/WEST BEND, WI until his 2005 retirement, after which he continued part-time at the station.

« back to Net News