Former Milwaukee Personality And Programmer Mike Elliott Passes Away At 82
April 30, 2020 at 8:42 AM (PT)
MIKE ELLIOTT, the former MILWAUKEE host, PD, GM, and sportscaster and HOUSTON ASTROS broadcaster, died APRIL 20th of pneumonia in BAYSIDE, WI at 82.
ELLIOTT started his career at WACE-A/SPRINGFIELD, MA and worked in several markets, including at WGST-A/ATLANTA, WASH/WASHINGTON, WDHF/CHICAGO, and WIOD-A/MIAMI, before joining WTMJ-A/MILWAUKEE as midday host in 1974, later serving as PD. He worked at WTMJ, WISN-A, WZTR, and WLUM-WAWA-A (as VP/GM) in the MILWAUKEE market, anchored sports on WTMJ-TV, called ASTROS games at KENR-A/HOUSTON in 1984, and served as Operations Dir./morning host at WBWI/WEST BEND, WI until his 2005 retirement, after which he continued part-time at the station.
