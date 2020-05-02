TEGNA shareholders have rejected investor STANDARD GENERAL's slate of candidates to the TEGNA board and re-elected all twelve incumbents. Re-elected to one-year terms were GINA BIANCHINI, HOWARD ELIAS, STUART EPSTEIN, LIDIA FONSECA, KAREN GRIMES, Pres./CEO DAVID LOUGEE, SCOTT MCCUNE, HENRY MCGEE, SUSAN NESS, BRUCE NOLOP, NEAL SHAPIRO, and MELINDA WITMER.

ELIAS, Chairman of the company, said, "We are grateful that our shareholders have supported our highly qualified and experienced directors. This outcome is a validation of our Board’s ongoing commitment to driving value for all shareholders. The Board has benefitted from the opportunity to speak directly with shareholders about TEGNA’s strategy and performance and to hear their feedback and perspective. We appreciate that STANDARD GENERAL has a large investment in TEGNA and look forward to moving past the proxy contest and having a constructive dialogue with SOO KIM going forward."

LOUGEE said, "We are pleased by the support TEGNA shareholders have shown for our proven strategy to deliver growth and shareholder value. We appreciate the confidence our investors have placed in our talented team to navigate the current crisis and continue TEGNA’s critical role of providing factual and reliable information to our local communities at a time when it has never been more important."

