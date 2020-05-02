Ryman Hospitality Properties

In a sign of the times, RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES (owner of WSM-A/NASHVILLE and the GRAND OLE OPRY, among other businesses) has announced strict new guidelines for its upcoming annual shareholders meeting on WEDNESDAY, MAY 13th in NASHVILLE.

In light of public health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the company says stockholders will not have an opportunity to directly interact with company management or its Board of Directors before or after the meeting, no refreshments will be served, and the company reserves the right to admit only stockholders, requiring that potential attendees provide proof of stock ownership.

The company is also strongly encouraging stockholders to listen in via audio conference call rather than attending in person. “Moreover, as a result of existing restrictions on travel and gatherings, the company anticipates that a very limited number of the company’s management team and Board of Directors will be present in-person at the 2020 Annual Meeting,” it said.

