CMT

CMT staffers will deliver 100 meals to healthcare workers at TRISTAR CENTENNIAL MEDICAL CENTER in NASHVILLE tomorrow (5/1) in partnership with TEXAS-based charity organization Feed The Front Lines and its NASHVILLE-chapter founder, MAGGIE MCGRAW (daughter of TIM MCGRAW and FAITH HILL). The meals will be purchased from COFFEE AND COCONUTS, a FRANKLIN, TN coffee shop run by music industry veteran and T.R.U.T.H MANAGEMENT founder MISSI GALLIMORE.

The Feed The Front Lines initiative in NASHVILLE has been spearheaded by VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY students, alumni and local young professionals, who have raised $50,000 in donations, provided more than 1,500 meals to front line workers and activated 13 local restaurant partners since the launch.

