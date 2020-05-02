Postponed

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU, BMI, and MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO GROUP's annual "Rising Through The Ranks" career development seminar for women in the radio industry has been postponed due to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic, with the 2020 event cancelled and a resumption scheduled for 2021. Plans for the rescheduled seminar will be announced early next year.

"Rising Through the Ranks is by far one of my favorite initiatives produced by the RAB and I’m disappointed that we have to suspend it due to COVID-19," said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. "However, we’ve seen that knowledge sharing through intimate peer-to-peer discussions between both speakers and attendees is immeasurable, that we couldn’t replicate this experience in a virtual setting.”

“BMI has supported Rising Through the Ranks with partners MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO GROUP and the RAB for 13 years now, said BMI VP/Industry Relations DAN SPEARS. “It’s always been one of the highlights of the year, and while we are disappointed that this year’s program had to be canceled, we look forward to hosting these talented industry leaders and up-and-coming female executives at our NASHVILLE office in 2021.”

