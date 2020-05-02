Global Battle

SPOTIFY is making more inroads as the war with APPLE for podcast listeners continues, and VOXNEST's data shows that in first quarter 2020, SPOTIFY has taken the lead in several countries and has begun to show up ahead of APPLE in a few U.S. states.

in first quarter, VOXNEST has SPOTIFY leading for podcast listening in AUSTRALIA, IRELAND, THAILAND, VIETNAM, LUXEMBOURG, IRAN, SERBIA, KYRGYZSTAN, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, and the CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC. In the U.S., APPLE wins all states but NEW JERSEY, but VOXNEST reports that SPOTIFY briefly took a lead in CALIFORNIA and NEW YORK during the quarter.

