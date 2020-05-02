WPLR and WFSB-TV Helped

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WPLR (99.1 PLR)/NEW HAVEN, CT and media partner WFSB-TV/HARTFORD distributed 50,000 free masks in six hours this past TUESDAY, APRIL 28th. Thousands of cars lined up at 4a (ET), several hours before the event, at The XFINITY THEATRE in HARTFORD, with each car receiving a bag with five surgical masks.

"Community is what radio is built on and, in good times and bad, we are here to service, entertain and help our listeners," said CONNOISSEUR MEDIA VP/Programming KEITH DAKIN. "Today was a great example of that. Thanks to our TV friends at WFSB we were able to hand out 50,000 free masks and really make a difference to those that needed it."

CONNECTICUT Governor NED LAMONT recently required everyone to wear a face mask in public, and people have been looking everywhere for masks, and many couldn’t find masks or afford them. So WPLR and WFSB-TV partnered with PRATT & WHITNEY, former Gubernatorial candidate BOB STEFANOWSKI, The JEWISH FEDERATION of GREATER NEW HAVEN and LIVE NATION for “Masks For CT.”

“Our media partnership with 99.1 PLR is always at its best in the worst of times,” said WFSB-TV Creative Services/Dir. GREG THOMAS. “Whether it’s a big winter storm or the COVID-19 crisis we come together because we can better serve our viewers and listeners. We share the same priority and that’s the people of CONNECTICUT.”

