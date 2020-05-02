Dierks Bentley (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

With three major Country music awards shows now stacked up in the fall due to COVID-19 postponements for two of them, DIERKS BENTLEY has gone on record saying he thinks they won’t happen, and he’s made a friendly wager in support of his point.

BENTLEY made his prediction during an interview with CMT radio and television personality CODY ALAN. After ALAN joked that he planned to rent one suit to wear to all three shows — the ACM Awards (9/16), CMT Music Awards (10/14) and CMA Awards (typically in early NOVEMBER) — BENTLEY said. “Do you really think those are going to happen in real life? … There’s no way.” He added, “I can’t imagine people gathering in an inside building.”

The Country star then offered to buy ALAN’s red carpet wardrobe if he’s wrong. “If they happen, I’ll buy your suit … Anything you want! I will buy the one suit that you get to wear to all of three awards shows,” a laughing BENTLEY said. “When they say ‘Who you are dressed by,’ you have to say ‘Dressed by DIERKS BENTLEY.’

“If I’m buying you a suit it will be the best a laughing BENTLEY said. “When they say ‘Who you are dressed by,’ you have to say ‘Dressed by DIERKS BENTLEY.’money ever spent because it will mean I’m back on the road some way,” he added. “I hope I’m buying you the most expensive suit of all time,” he said, sweetening the offer with a pair of alligator shoes as well.

Listen to the interview here.

« see more Net News