DJ E-Rock

iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES mixshow veteran/air personality DJ E-ROCK will join afternoons to host a mix show segment, “THE CRUZ SHOW KICKOFF MIX WITH DJ E-ROCK,” airing 2-3p (PT). In addition, E-ROCK’s SUPERADIO syndicated show “THE BASSMENT" has been added for SATURDAY nights from 10p-mid (PT) starting this weekend (5/2).

E-ROCK said, “We are very blessed to have this opportunity to not only grow with a company like iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES, but also to be able to learn from programing greats DOC WYNTER & DJ AOH. I'm hungrier than ever, it's about to get "REAL" going into the summer."

EVP Urban Programming DOC WYNTER added, “We are so excited that in the midst of these unprecedented times, we have the good fortune to be able to introduce “THE BASSMENT” featuring DJ E-ROCK to SATURDAY nights on REAL 92-3. LA is looking for a virtual party to attend, and we have the realist one at 10p every SATURDAY night, beginning MAY 2nd.”

SUPERADIO Pres. ERIC FAISON commented, "This is a big move for "THE BASSMENT." Being on in LA and having one of the premiere stations in the country with REAL 92.3 as our home base is huge. We're looking forward to helping E-ROCK and his team move this show to the next level.”

« see more Net News