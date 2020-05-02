New Video To Support Doctors Without Borders

Singer-songwriter JP SAXE and GRAMMY Award-nominated artist JULIA MICHAELS today released a new video of their duet "If The World Was Ending" to help support the international medical humanitarian organization DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS/MEDECINS SANS FRONTIERES (MSF) in its global response to COVID-19. MSF is caring for patients suffering from COVID-19, offering health education and mental health support, and providing training for vital infection control measures in health facilities around the world. All proceeds from the video to will go to the organization.

The video features GRAMMY Award-winners SAM SMITH, ANTHONY RAMOS, ALESSIA CARA, H.E.R, KEITH URBAN, GRAMMY nominated artists KESHA and NIALL HORAN, and more. The video also features five-time award-winner and producer of the song, FINNEAS. The song was originally written by JP and JULIA following last JULY's earthquakes in the greater LOS ANGELES area.

JP and JULIA said, "We are so grateful for the incredible work being done by those on the front lines during this global pandemic. We asked some of our friends to sing this song with us to help benefit an organization very close to our hearts, DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS, where all proceeds received by SONY MUSIC and the artists from the video will be donated. At a time when it can sometimes feel like 'the world is ending,' we thank all of the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers who are helping so many people in need. Please stay home, stay safe (and don’t actually go over!)."

Watch the clip here.

