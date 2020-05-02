Canceled

TODAY (4/30) UNIVERISTY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA -- in consultation with its partners the CAMDEN COUNTY BOARD OF FREEHOLDERS and LIVE NATION -- announced the cancellation of its 2020 XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL, citing the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic and concerns for the safety of the WXPN community. The festival had been scheduled to take place JULY 31st-AUGUST 2nd.

“We are heartbroken, and we know the artists, our members, business supporters, volunteers, and long-time attendees of this event are too,” said WXPN GM ROGER LAMAY. “However, given the magnitude of the current health crisis, we know this is the right thing to do. We are committed to our community and are working on new ways to connect artists and audiences on the radio, online and eventually even in-person with social distancing. Thank you for your support of WXPN and this festival. We look forward to bringing everyone together again in 2021.”

Ticketholders for the event are being contacted regarding refunds. For more information visit XPNFest.org.

