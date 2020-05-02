Streak

The CLEVELAND INDIANS' 22-game winning streak in 2017 will get a replay on 22 straight nights starting MONDAY (5/4) on iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock WMMS/CLEVELAND and some of the INDIANS' radio network affiliates, as well as on cable's SPORTSTIME OHIO.

Each replay will begin at 7p (ET) (except for SATURDAY broadcasts on the TV side, which will start at 8p), with TOM HAMILTON and JIM ROSENHAUS' calls on the radio network and MATT UNDERWOOD, RICK MANNING, and ANDRE KNOTT's calls on the TV side.

In addition, WMMS and SPORTSTIME OHIO will host a 50/50 raffle online during the streak, with half the pot going to the CLEVELAND INDIANS CHARITIES.

