With NASCAR resuming racing on MAY 17th at DARLINGTON RACEWAY in SOUTH CAROLINA, MOTOR RACING NETWORK has released its own statement: "We're back."

MRN will air live coverage of NASCAR Cup Series Racing starting at 2:30p (ET) on MAY 17th from DARLINGTON, which the network believes will be the first live sports radio broadcast in over a month. NASCAR, which suspended its season four races into its schedule on MARCH 16th due to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic, announced that it will be racing four times in 11 days as it resumes the Cup Series without fans in the stands, starting with three races (two Cup, one XFINITY) at DARLINGTON MAY 17-20 and four (two Cup, one XFINITY, one Trucks) at CHARLOTTE MAY 24-27.

