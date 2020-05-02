Paul Williams

Recently appointed WESTWOOD ONE NASHVILLE Dir. of Programming PAUL WILLIAMS has added the additional duties of PD for parent company CUMULUS MEDIA’s Country WKDF (NASH FM 103.3)/NASHVILLE effective immediately. Prior to joining WESTWOOD ONE earlier this month (NET NEWS 4/20), WILLIAMS was VP of Marketing & Artist Development for REVIVER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP in NASHVILLE.

He succeeds former CUMULUS MEDIA NASH Dir./Programming and WKDF PD JOHN SHOMBY, who departed the company earlier this month (NET NEWS 4/7)

“After PAUL joined the company, [CUMULUS NASHVILLE VP/Market Mgr.] ALLISON WARREN and I saw an opportunity to have him take on the added responsibility of WKDF,” said CUMULUS MEDIA OM/VP Country Formats CHARLIE COOK. “ALLISON and I appreciate his creativity and we look forward to WKDF’s continued growth under his leadership.”

Added WARREN, “PAUL's prior experience not only with talent and big brand shows, but building brands and marketing made him the natural choice to lead programming for WKDF.”

"What a unique opportunity to lead a radio station in a community you have lived in for over 14 years in one of the craziest times in history,” said WILLIAMS. “We’re going to get through this with our TENNESS neighbors then rebound together with music, hope, fun and the larger-than-life Volunteer State spirit."

