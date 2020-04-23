Tip It... Tip It Good

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (KISS 1035)/CHICAGO is rolling out the red carpet for the thousands of bartenders and servers who are sidelined with no work due to COVID-19 impacting their businesses with their #TIPWITHKISS campaign to put some money in those folks' pockets.

All you have to do is make a video of yourself making your favorite cocktail and post it with the tag @1035KISSFM and #TIPWITHKISS and your video could be shown on CINCO DE MAYO and it means tip money for those currently "hardly working" hospitality workers.

And you can make a donation to help those out of work hospitality workers by feeding this GO FUND ME PAGE.

