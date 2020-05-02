Casey (Photo: Ivica Drusany / Shutterstock.com)

An NHL NETWORK documentary on the 50th anniversary of the BOSTON BRUINS' 1970 STANLEY CUP championship is narrated by DROPKICK MURPHYS founder KEN CASEY.

"THE 1970 BRUINS: BIG, BAD & BOBBY" will debut MAY 10th at 8p (ET) on the cable network. The show, produced by NHL NETWORK ORIGINALS, will feature interviews with members of the 1970 team, including BOBBY ORR, GERRY CHEEVERS, PHIL ESPOSITO, and DEREK SANDERSON in a roundtable, plus coach HARRY SINDEN, JOHNNY BUCYK, and KEN HODGE, and fans including 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey gold medalist MIKE ERUZIONE, DENIS LEARY, HOWIE LONG, ESPN's JACKIE MCMULLAN, and BOSTON GLOBE columnist KEVIN PAUL DUPONT.

