QUEEN’s BRIAN MAY and ROGER TAYLOR in the U.K. and singer ADAM LAMBERT in L.A. have connected virtually to record a new version of QUEEN’s classic anthem, “We Are The Champions.” It’s the same song QUEEN and LAMBERT played for their first performance together on the MAY 2009 AMERICAN IDOL finale.

MAY and TAYLOR have been performing pop-up concerts from their respective homes while in lockdown and the seeds of this new collaborative version of the song were sown when MAY posted a MICROCON invitation to jam with him on the classic track on his INSTAGRAM. TAYLOR was first to respond, followed by LAMBERT who in his at-home performance changed the lyric mid-song to “You Are The Champions.”

The track from the resulting ‘virtual jam’ version now titled “You Are The Champions“ and additionally featuring band bass player NEIL FAIRCLOUGH, is available now on all streaming and download services.

Proceeds raised from the track will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO), powered by the UNITED NATIONS FOUNDATION. The Fund provides tools and resources to health workers on the frontlines globally, including PPE, testing kits, training, and more. Additionally, the Fund supports the rapid development of a vaccine and therapeutics.

BRIAN MAY said, “It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for humanity against the insurgent CORONAVIRUS. Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new champions. That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. Champions all!!!”

ROGER TAYLOR commented, “As a father with a daughter in the front line, I am ultra-aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society. Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than a one hundred per cent effort by our governments to protect them. They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions.”

ADAM LAMBERT added,“It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the frontline all over the world that we dedicate our performance. Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength.”

