98.1 The Max Fireside Cans And Mini Amp

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WXMX (98.1 THE MAX)/MEMPHIS, TN and the MEMPHIS MADE BREWING CO. are teaming up with AJAX DISTRIBUTING COMPANY of MEMPHIS to help hospitality workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS MADE is canning some of its FIRESIDE beer in special 98.1 THE MAX cans with a portion of the sales going to the MEMPHIS FOOD INDUSTRY "Emergency Worker Assistance Fund," set up via EDIBLE MEMPHIS here.

“Our partnership with MEMPHIS MADE and AJAX is a natural fit,” said CUMULUS MEDIA MEMPHIS VP/Market Manager MORGAN BOHANNON. “98.1 THE MAX is truly MEMPHIS made with local MEMPHIS talent entertaining local MEMPHIANS daily. The opportunity to raise money for a great cause and put our name on a quality beer is the perfect partnership. We are excited to offer this product and help those in need at the same time.”

WXMX is highlighting the beer as part of its “Let’s Toast a Maximum Rocker” feature at 12n and 5p (CT).

“AJAX is proud to team up with our friends at MEMPHIS MADE BREWING and 98.1 THE MAX to give back to the MEMPHIS FOOD INDUSTRY,” said AJAX VP/Sales PATRICK TURNER. “We are honored to help serve those who serve us during these difficult times.”

