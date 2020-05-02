New Channels

Almost two months back (NET NEWS 3/2) ACCURADIO, music streaming’s all-human-curated music website, invited radio professionals “dislocated” by restructuring and layoffs to let their creative juices flow again by designing their own unique music channel.

Without the constraints of commercials, this was the chance to build the station they’ve always wanted to program with no limitations. A number of radio professionals submitted ideas and starting TODAY (5/1) ACCURADIO is starting to rolling out these channels. The first two to debut will be:

The Crossing: A Christian channel featuring Pop, Rock and Hip-Hop titles. Developed by veteran SAN DIEGO programmer MARK BLACKWELL who worked at KYXY for nearly 40 years, The Crossing will target a younger audience than other Christian radio formats.

Country Music SHEroes: Country music fans have expressed the desire to hear more from the great women of Country music and this channel will spotlight all of them from the legends that paved the way to today's hit-makers and tomorrow's stars. The channel was created by RYAN McCALL a veteran of nearly 30 years at WGLR/LANCASTER, WI which can be heard in the DUBUQUE, IA radio market.

In the near future look for diverse new channels featuring Generation X focused Alternative, Pure Funk, a channel playing the true Top 40 of the moment and many more unique creations.

Each guest curator who built a channel received a $300 stipend. Once the channels launch on ACCURADIO.COM, five $1,000 awards will be awarded to curators based on the following criteria:

Channel with the most listening in its first 30 days Channel with the most user “favorites” in its first 30 days Most creative channel Best single-genre channel Best multi-genre channel

Tune in and check them out!

