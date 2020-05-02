Sold

CARL TUTERA is selling W284CT/MIAMI to SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM's SOUTH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC.for $275,000. The primary station is listed as Tropical WCMQ-F (ZETA 92.3)/HIALEAH-MIAMI.

In other filings with the FCC, CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA is transferring K287BQ and K218EJ/HOUSTON to HOPE FRANCO ORGANIZATION INCORPORATION for no consideration under a divorce decree between HECTOR GUEVARA and SARA FRANCO.

PHILIP J. VON KAHLE, the attorney who was assigned the licenses of the former CHOICE RADIO KEYS CORPORATION stations in the FLORIDA KEYS, is selling Silent WFFG-A and Silent WGMX/MARATHON, FL to JOSEPH P. NASCONE's THE GREAT MARATHON RADIO COMPANY in a settlement of disputed debt that will see the buyer pay $35,000 for the two stations plus the assignee's claims against four parties and their insurers ($5,000 for the claims, $15,000 for each of the two stations).

IMMANUEL BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. has filed for a Silent STA for W265AV/WOODSTOCK, GA; a previous Silent STA expired on MAY 29, 2019 and the licensee says the failure to file at that time was an "administrative oversight."

SOUTHWEST MONTANA MEDIA LLC has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KANA/ANACONDA, MT due to the expiration of its tower lease and delays caused by the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic in negotiating a new lease.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of Silent WFCX/LELAND-TRAVERSE CITY, MI to CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY for $500,000.

WAGY, INC. has closed on the sale of Oldies WAGY-A-W298CZ/FOREST CITY, NC to KTC BROADCASTING, INC. for $75,000.

And JDL BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Hits WMMC/MARSHALL, IL to JKO MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $700,000.

Also, KALAMAZOO PUBLIC SCHOOLS has agreed to sell Classical WKDS/KALAMAZOO, MI to WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY for $125,000. The buyer took over programming on WKDS in JANUARY when it moved its Classical programming to the station and WMUK-HD2, freeing its WMUK to concentrate on the News-Talk format.

