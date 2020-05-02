Show Debut Tonight

The previously-announced debut of the pilot show PRINCE produced for SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO in 2005 (NET NEWS 4/29) will air TONIGHT (5/1) on the limited-run PRINCE CHANNEL, premiering at 7p (ET) on channel 30.

The never-before-aired show, created as a demo and intended to promote PRINCE's "3121" album, runs over two hours and features host DJ RASHIDA with PRINCE joining throughout. The demo also includes PRINCE's own music and favorites by other artists, mixes, interviews, and more. The PRINCE CHANNEL is one of several artist-specific streams being added for the month of MAY on the satellite service.

« see more Net News