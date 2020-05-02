Food Drive

SUMMITMEDIA's RICHMOND cluster is holding an online food drive TODAY through MAY 31st to support FEED MORE, a food bank serving CENTRAL VIRGINIA. The stations usually hold the "FEED RICHMOND" food drive in NOVEMBER and have done so since 2008 but are doing a SPRING version in reaction to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic.

Market Pres. BOB WILLOUGHBY said, "SUMMITMEDIA LLC is focused on serving RICHMOND during COVID-19. By supporting FEED MORE, our listening audience will have a direct impact on friends and neighbors who are food insecure during this difficult time. Please donate to this worthy cause if you can."

The cluster includes Country WKHK (K95), Classic Rock WKLR (CLASSIC ROCK 96.5), Adult Hits WJSR (100.9 JACK FM), Hot AC WURV (103.7 PLAY), Sports WURV-HD2-W291CL (SPORTS 106.1), and Classic Hip Hop WKHK-HD2-W282CA (G104.3).

