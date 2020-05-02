Adds Syndicated Morning Show

WATERLOO MEDIA AC KGSR (STAR 93.3)/AUSTIN has added PREMIERE NETWORKS' SEATTLE-based syndicated morning show BROOKE & JEFFREY for mornings, effective MONDAY (5/4).

PD KRASH KELLY said, “I’ve been a fan of the show for years, and seen them do amazing things! I couldn’t be more thrilled to add them to our STAR 93.3 family!”

"We couldn't be more excited to be part of WATERLOO MEDIA’s AUSTIN team!” said BROOKE FOX. “KRASH KELLY's energy, expertise and leadership at STAR 93.3 is a real dream for us. This partnership could not be better matched and we can't wait to get on air to start killing it together."

"I'm absolutely thrilled to take our morning show to the capital of TEXAS!” said "YOUNG JEFFREY" DUBOW. “We're extremely grateful to KRASH, RACHEL, EVAN and the entire STAR family for giving us this incredible opportunity. We can't wait to bring some entertainment and a little morning ‘weirdness’ to one of the coolest cities in the country."

