CUMULUS Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO morning show LAMONT & TONELLI have hired LORI LEWIS MEDIA as social media consultant.

LAMONT HOLLYWOOD said that LEWIS will guide the show's digital content and "make almost as much as the child laborer working on the duo’s new line of tee shirts."

LEWIS said, “It was a lot of fun serving LAMONT & TONELLI during my tenure at Cumulus so it’s a bit of a reunion. LAMONT & TONELLI are a heritage morning show -- loved in their community. It’s an honor to collaborate with the team and elevate their presence -- reminding the audience everyday why they love them."

