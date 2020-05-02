Resource

iHEARTMEDIA has launched a "Small Business Crisis Resource" initiative with resources including a newsletter and website to offer relevant news and information, including information on the federal stimulus program. Also included is a series of webinars hosted by ELVIS DURAN, starting MONDAY (5/4). The site is at iHeartRadio.com/SmallBusiness and SmallBusinessCrisisResource.com. In addition, iHEARTMEDIA has offered incentives and extended payment terms to entice small business to advertise as part of "reopening" strategies.

“At iHEART, our focus continues to be about serving our local communities, including the small businesses that support many residents,” said iHEARTMEDIA Markets Group OO HARTLEY ADKINS. “We also know that studies show business owners look to radio as their trusted news source more than any other medium, so we want to do everything we can to ensure that these businesses have the important information they need to survive and get through this pandemic as best they can.”

« see more Net News