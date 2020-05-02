Michaelson

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's UMe has inked a deal with SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP for worldwide distribution of the majority of INGRID MICHAELSON's catalog.

SPIRIT acquired the majority of MICHAELSON's publishing and masters in 2019, including hits “The Way I Am,” “Be OK,” “You and I,” and “Girls Chase Boys,” as well as eight albums and all of her non-album singles released during that period and her official music videos.

Digital distribution moved to UMe TODAY (5/1), with CDs coming on MAY 29th and vinyl on JUNE 19th, with all eight albums included but her EP "ALTER EGOS" to be reissued only as a 12-inch vinyl picture disc as originally released.

UMe Pres./CEO BRUCE RESNIKOFF said, “INGRID MICHAELSON is a fantastic songwriter with a remarkable body of work that has struck a chord with millions of fans through her impressive album sales and countless song placements in some of the biggest TV shows and commercials. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to align with SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP and introduce INGRID’s music even further around the world, seeking new opportunities for her catalog of songs.”

SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP COO/CFO JOE BORRINO added, “INGRID is an incredibly talented artist and songwriter and the SPIRIT team is honored to be entrusted with the masters and publishing of her song catalog. We take great pride in protecting INGRID’s catalog -- and we know that UMe will as well. Having the experience of working at UMG for many years during my career, I am confident that we are assigning Ingrid’s catalog to the right place for distribution as we work to maximize global opportunities for INGRID’s stellar catalog of songs.”

« see more Net News