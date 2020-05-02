Thomas (Photo: LinkedIn)

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WYMG/SPRINGFIELD, IL morning "LYNCH & LARA" co-host LARA THOMAS exited the show on MARCH 30th in a COVID-19 cutback move.

SAGA VP/Programming BOB LAWRENCE said, 'Radio advertising has been drastically impacted by COVID-19, as has almost every business on the planet. In order for us to continue to operate and save many jobs -- we too, had to look at multiple factors at our operations and make several cuts of our own".

THOMAS had been with the show since OCTOBER 2018 and previously worked at stations including KPOI/HONOLULU, KSII/EL PASO, KMXY-KEKB/GRAND JUNCTION, CO, and WGFB/ROCKFORD, IL. She continues to work on voiceover projects and social media consulting; reach LARA at larathomasradio@gmail.com or check out www.larathomasradio.com.

