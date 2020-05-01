Clare Dunn

NASHVILLE based BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC (BYD) has signed CLARE DUNN to its publishing and label roster. DUNN's new single, “Safe Haven,” is available now via the label and is the first of her new material to be released this year. DUNN previously was signed to MCA NASHVILLE.

"I got a call from one of our BYD artists who told me they had been getting songs from CLARE DUNN and asked if I had heard of her," said BYD co-owner and CEO CARLA WALLACE. "I reached out and couldn’t believe all the hits she was writing. Her voice and sense of style grabbed me immediately. I’m excited to share her music."

