Bill Anderson

SIDE COMMUNICATIONS WJJC/COMMERCE, GA has re-branded as "WHISPERIN' 95.1" to honor COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member BILL ANDERSON, who was the first disc jockey for the classic Country radio station in 1957. Additionally, the station launched a new website, www.Whisperin951.com.

To help celebrate the rebrand, ANDERSON went live on air this morning (5/1) to kick off the relaunch and premiere a new recording of his song "City Lights," which he wrote while working at the station. It went on to be recorded by RAY PRICE and top the Country charts.

